Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Trade Deficit Narrowed in April Amid Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 09:11am EDT

By Maria Martinez

India's trade deficit narrowed in April from a year earlier, government data showed Friday.

The trade deficit--the difference between imports and exports--for April stood at $6.76 billion compared with $15.33 billion for the same month in 2019.

Exports fell 60% from a year earlier to $10.36 billion, following March's decrease of 35%.

The drop in exports was driven by a global slowdown and aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in large-scale disruptions in supply chains and foreign demand, the government said.

Imports fell 59% to $17.12 billion following March's 29% decline. Electronic goods and petroleum products were the goods with the biggest decline in imports.

India, Asia's third largest economy, runs a significant trade deficit. The growth of exports in recent years has been offset by higher imports of products, mostly energy and electronic goods.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
09:22aU.S. April Retail Sales Down 16.4% -- Update
DJ
09:11aC$ extends weekly decline as investors weigh U.S.-China relations
RE
09:11aIndia's Trade Deficit Narrowed in April Amid Coronavirus
DJ
09:10aGermany Enters Recession but Fares Better Than Neighbors
DJ
09:07aChinese envoy says U.S. undermining global economy, virus fight
RE
08:34aOil back at early April highs as demand shows signs of picking up
RE
08:29aOil back at early April highs as demand shows signs of picking up
RE
08:19aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
08:04aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
07:58aTSX futures down as U.S.-China tensions flare
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group