India's Trade Deficit Narrowed in April Amid Coronavirus

By Maria Martinez



India's trade deficit narrowed in April from a year earlier, government data showed Friday.

The trade deficit--the difference between imports and exports--for April stood at $6.76 billion compared with $15.33 billion for the same month in 2019.

Exports fell 60% from a year earlier to $10.36 billion, following March's decrease of 35%.

The drop in exports was driven by a global slowdown and aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in large-scale disruptions in supply chains and foreign demand, the government said.

Imports fell 59% to $17.12 billion following March's 29% decline. Electronic goods and petroleum products were the goods with the biggest decline in imports.

India, Asia's third largest economy, runs a significant trade deficit. The growth of exports in recent years has been offset by higher imports of products, mostly energy and electronic goods.

