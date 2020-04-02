Malaysia Economy at Risk of Contraction, Central Bank Warns

By Chester Tay



Malaysia is at risk of falling into economic contraction this year as it grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, supply-chain disruptions and volatility in commodity and oil prices, the central bank said Friday.

The last time Malaysia's economy contracted was in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Bank Negara Malaysia predicts 2020 gross domestic product will range between a contraction of 2.0% and an expansion of 0.5%, it said in its 2019 Economic Monetary Review.

This contrasts with the 3.2% to 4.2% growth that the government forecast in late-February.

Reduced social and recreational activities until the pandemic is fully controlled globally will continue to dampen investment and consumption activity, which would further weighed by weak labor market conditions, Bank Negara said.

Headline inflation is forecast to average between minus 1.5% and 0.5% in 2020, mainly due to significantly lower global oil and commodity prices, it said. The country's inflation was 0.7% in 2019.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com