Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's January Inflation Unaffected by Gasoline Shortages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:23am EST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican consumer prices rose less than expected in the first half of January, helped by a decline in energy costs despite gasoline shortages suffered in many parts of the country amid a government crackdown on fuel theft.

The consumer-price index rose 0.11% in the first two weeks of this month, pushing the annual inflation rate down to 4.52% from 4.83% at the end of December, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.08% in the two-week period and was up 3.64% from a year before.

Regular gasoline prices fell 1.4% from the end of December, showing no signs that service stations were raising prices amid a fuel-distribution crisis that caused shortages and long lines to fill tanks in many parts of the country, including Mexico City and the second-most populous city, Guadalajara.

"Disruption created by the sudden shortage of an essential good would generally lead to a response in the price; supply shocks often have inflationary consequences," Citibanamex said in a recent report, but added that gasoline in Mexico was "a peculiar case, as gasoline prices are set using a formula."

The distribution bottlenecks started when the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed several key pipelines in a crackdown on fuel thieves, who he said cost the state oil company around $3 billion a year in losses by tapping into the lines. The government has used trucks as an alternative when the pipelines are closed.

The country's principal retailers, including supermarket chains, so far haven't reported any problems in goods being distributed to their stores, Vicente Yáñez, president of the retail association Antad, said Wednesday.

The decline in the annual inflation rate could keep the Bank of Mexico on hold at its Feb. 7 monetary policy meeting. The central bank raised interest rates in November and December on concerns about inflation holding stubbornly above its 3% target and exchange-rate volatility weakening the peso.

None of the 24 banks polled this week by Citibanamex expect the central bank to move rates next month.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
10:23aMexico's January Inflation Unaffected by Gasoline Shortages
DJ
08:37aEXXON MOBIL : Reports Operational Snag at Refinery in Beaumont, Texas
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:27aVenezuelan Political Crisis Boosts Oil Prices
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/23Santos Flags Lift in Production
DJ
01/23U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Global Slowdown Fears
DJ
01/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/23U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Global Slowdown Fears
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.