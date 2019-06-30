New OPEC-Russia Pact on Oil Cuts Could Last Well Into 2020

By Summer Said and Oliver Griffin

VIENNA -- OPEC and its Russia-led allies are likely to extend their deal to cut oil output by nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday, in a sign that some of the world's major crude-producing countries are concerned about the possibility of shrinking demand well into next year.

OPEC's 14 member nations and a group of 10 countries led by Russia are gathering Monday and Tuesday for a high-stakes meeting in Vienna to discuss ways to balance the global oil market. Saudi Arabia -- OPEC's de facto leader -- and Russia have already agreed to maintain the output cuts at current volumes, which run at around 1.2 million barrels a day.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude exporter, doesn't see a need for deeper cuts and markets will likely balance in the next six to nine months, Mr. Falih said.

"Demand is softening a little bit but I think it's still healthy," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies agreed to a six-month round of output cuts in December that lifted oil prices by as much as 22% by April. But recent Middle East tensions that threaten oil supplies have been offset by worries about the global economy, sending oil prices into a tailspin that is nearing a bear market.

A pact between OPEC and its allies that lasts as long as nine months would be unusual, as such deals rarely extend beyond six months. But oil producers have been rattled by worries that China's voracious appetite for oil could be diminished by the country's tariff dispute with the U.S.

In a sign of a thaw between those two nations, President Trump said he reached an understanding over the weekend with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a G-20 meeting in Japan. Mr. Trump said Washington won't implement new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports for now and that negotiations to end the yearlong trade war would restart.

--Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

