U.S. Judge Authorizes Seizure of Venezuela's Citgo

A U.S. federal judge authorized the seizure of Citgo Petroleum to satisfy a Venezuelan government debt, a ruling that could set off a scramble among Venezuela's many unpaid creditors.

Oil Prices Steady After Sharp Fall

Oil prices steadied after falling sharply on expectations that crude would be drawn into the U.S.-China trade dispute, along with downward pressure from bearish U.S. stocks data.

Discrepancy Over Saudi Oil Data Could Rattle Markets

Saudi Arabia has pressured independent energy analysts to alter their estimates of its oil production, a move that could put it in conflict with other OPEC members.

China's Tariff Turnaround: U.S. Crude Oil Drops Off the Target List

As China made good on its threat to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, one big-ticket item originally on its hit list was conspicuously missing: crude oil.

Natural Gas Wavers After Inventory Data

Natural gas prices settles slightly higher on Thursday, after government data showed an increase in stockpiles in line with analyst expectations.

U.S. Judge Dismisses Qatar from Broidy Hacking Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed Qatar from a lawsuit filed by prominent Republican donor Elliott Broidy, who claims the tiny Persian Gulf nation was behind the hacking of his emails last year.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Less Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by less than analysts expected last week, and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, government data showed.

Southern Co. Earnings Hurt by Cost Overruns at Nuclear-Power Plant

Southern said its costs to build the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant had risen again by more than $1 billion and said it would take a charge to its second-quarter earnings to cover the new cost overruns.

Southern California Gas Agrees to Settlement for 2015 Methane Leak

The California utility has agreed to a $120 million civil settlement for a massive gas leak in 2015 that drove thousands of families from their Los Angeles homes.

Alpha Natural Shareholders Join Forces to Pressure Company on Blackhawk Mining Offer

A group of shareholders of coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Holdings are joining together to press the company's management to include them in talks with a bidder that has emerged with an alternative deal to one recently announced between Alpha and Contura Energy, according to people familiar with the matter.