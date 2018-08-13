Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

Australian pipeline operator APA Group's directors are recommending shareholders accept a $9.47 billion takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure.

Caspian Nations Move to Settle Oil-and-Gas Dispute

Leaders of five Caspian Sea nations signed an agreement that aims to settle a longstanding dispute over ownership of oil and gas reserves on the landlocked body of water.

Frackers Burn Cash to Sustain U.S. Oil Boom

American oil companies-primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less-are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs.

As Gas Boom Falters in Papua New Guinea, China Steps In

The South Pacific nation has increasingly turned to China after an Exxon-led gas project failed to deliver on an expected windfall, becoming the latest country to deepen ties to Beijing as expands its presence in the Pacific.

Venezuela to Appeal Court Ruling Authorizing Citgo Seizure

Venezuela's state oil company plans to appeal a U.S. ruling that would allow one of the country's creditors to seize a major source of dollars-Citgo Petroleum.

Oil Climbs After IEA Raises Demand Forecast

Oil prices were steady as a forecast for rising global crude demand offset lingering concerns about trade tensions.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Russia Boosts Global Oil Supply

The world's oil supply expanded in July on the back of surging Russian crude production, the International Energy Agency said, in a concrete sign of the unraveling of a nearly two-year-old OPEC-led agreement to curb output.

U.S. Judge Authorizes Seizure of Venezuela's Citgo

A U.S. federal judge authorized the seizure of Citgo Petroleum to satisfy a Venezuelan government debt, a ruling that could set off a scramble among Venezuela's many unpaid creditors.

China's Tariff Turnaround: U.S. Crude Oil Drops Off the Target List

As China made good on its threat to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, one big-ticket item originally on its hit list was conspicuously missing: crude oil.