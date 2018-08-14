Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/14/2018 | 10:16am CEST
Oil Closes Slightly Lower After Volatile Session

Oil prices erased most of their losses and closed slightly lower as traders faced increased OPEC production and a stronger dollar. 

 
OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined. 

 
Frackers Burn Cash to Sustain U.S. Oil Boom

American oil companies-primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less-are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs. 

 
Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators. 

 
Caspian Nations Move to Settle Oil-and-Gas Dispute

Leaders of five Caspian Sea nations signed an agreement that aims to settle a longstanding dispute over ownership of oil and gas reserves on the landlocked body of water. 

 
As Gas Boom Falters in Papua New Guinea, China Steps In

The South Pacific nation has increasingly turned to China after an Exxon-led gas project failed to deliver on an expected windfall, becoming the latest country to deepen ties to Beijing as expands its presence in the Pacific. 

 
Musk Met With Saudi Fund About Taking Tesla Private

Elon Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has approached him several times over nearly two years about providing financial support to take Tesla private, as the CEO sought to explain his claim to have funding for a possible deal. 

 
Venezuela to Appeal Court Ruling Authorizing Citgo Seizure

Venezuela's state oil company plans to appeal a U.S. ruling that would allow one of the country's creditors to seize a major source of dollars-Citgo Petroleum. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Russia Boosts Global Oil Supply

The world's oil supply expanded in July on the back of surging Russian crude production, the International Energy Agency said, in a concrete sign of the unraveling of a nearly two-year-old OPEC-led agreement to curb output.

