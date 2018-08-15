Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs.

Oil Prices Fall as Investors Fear Less Demand

Oil prices ended lower for the fourth time in five sessions as investors worried that global demand growth may soon weaken.

China Says It Brought U.S. Solar Tariffs to WTO

China brought U.S. tariffs on imported solar products to the Word Trade Organization on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said, adding that the U.S. measures harm China's interests and challenge the WTO's trade rules.

OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 2.4 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are seen falling by 500,000 barrels.

Musk's Tweets Face More Scrutiny After Saudi Disclosure

Elon Musk's revelations that he talked to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to provide cash to take Tesla private gives regulators more ammunition to fault how he disclosed the proposal.

The Key to Big Profits in Clean Energy: Animal Fats

In the global push for cleaner energy, one Finnish oil company is fueling its growth by making diesel from animal fat and plant oil.

Frackers Burn Cash to Sustain U.S. Oil Boom

American oil companies-primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less-are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs.

Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators.

Caspian Nations Move to Settle Oil-and-Gas Dispute

Leaders of five Caspian Sea nations signed an agreement that aims to settle a longstanding dispute over ownership of oil and gas reserves on the landlocked body of water.