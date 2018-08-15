Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/15 02:02:55 pm
66.45 USD   -0.36%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:32pOil Falls Amid Rising U.S. Inventories
DJ
11:34aLukoil 2Q Production Rises 3.2%
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/15/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Oil Falls Amid Rising U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell after data showed a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles, following days of volatile trading. 

 
Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs. 

 
China Says It Brought U.S. Solar Tariffs to WTO

China brought U.S. tariffs on imported solar products to the Word Trade Organization on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said, adding that the U.S. measures harm China's interests and challenge the WTO's trade rules. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 2.4 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are seen falling by 500,000 barrels. 

 
The Key to Big Profits in Clean Energy: Animal Fats

In the global push for cleaner energy, one Finnish oil company is fueling its growth by making diesel from animal fat and plant oil. 

 
Musk's Tweets Face More Scrutiny After Saudi Disclosure

Elon Musk's revelations that he talked to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to provide cash to take Tesla private gives regulators more ammunition to fault how he disclosed the proposal. 

 
OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined. 

 
Frackers Burn Cash to Sustain U.S. Oil Boom

American oil companies-primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less-are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs. 

 
Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators. 

 
Caspian Nations Move to Settle Oil-and-Gas Dispute

Leaders of five Caspian Sea nations signed an agreement that aims to settle a longstanding dispute over ownership of oil and gas reserves on the landlocked body of water.

