Oil Hits Two-Month Low on Contagion Fears, Rising Supplies

Oil prices fell to their lowest in two months after U.S. oil inventories unexpectedly increased and as investors worried of softening demand from global trade tensions and financial problems in Turkey.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Increase Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly rose by a hefty 6.8 million barrels to 414.2 million barrels, pushing the total to about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Information Administration said.

Analysts See 29 Billion-Cubic-Foot Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week rose by 29 billion cubic feet of gas -- less than average for this time of year.

Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs.

China Says It Brought U.S. Solar Tariffs to WTO

China brought U.S. tariffs on imported solar products to the Word Trade Organization on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said, adding that the U.S. measures harm China's interests and challenge the WTO's trade rules.

The Key to Big Profits in Clean Energy: Animal Fats

In the global push for cleaner energy, one Finnish oil company is fueling its growth by making diesel from animal fat and plant oil.

Musk's Tweets Face More Scrutiny After Saudi Disclosure

Elon Musk's revelations that he talked to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to provide cash to take Tesla private gives regulators more ammunition to fault how he disclosed the proposal.

OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined.

Frackers Burn Cash to Sustain U.S. Oil Boom

American oil companies-primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less-are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs.

Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators.