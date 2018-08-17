Oil Gains but Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices rose Thursday, recouping some of their losses after concerns about a global economic slowdown sparked a rout earlier this week.

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it will seek a separate listing of its drilling unit next year, aiming to generate cash proceeds of around $1.2 billion by floating the entire unit, as the Danish freight carrier continues to reshape itself into a global supply chain player.

U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports

The new U.S. special representative for Iran said the Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy oil from Iran after a deadline in November, including China, the top importer of Iranian crude.

Natural Gas Slides as Stockpiles Grow

Natural-gas prices settled lower Thursday after government data showed a larger-than-expected increase in stockpiles.

Turkey's Energy Bill Soars as Its Currency Tumbles

Turkey faces another big problem after it deals with the immediate impact of its currency crisis: How is it going to pay for its dependence on imported oil and natural gas?

Tesla Backs Off Solar Panel Deal With Panasonic

Tesla has backed away from an agreement to buy all the output from a solar-panel factory it operates with Panasonic, the Japanese firm said, another sign of the uncertain outlook for Tesla's solar business.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Increase Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly rose by a hefty 6.8 million barrels to 414.2 million barrels, pushing the total to about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Information Administration said.

Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs.

China Says It Brought U.S. Solar Tariffs to WTO

China brought U.S. tariffs on imported solar products to the Word Trade Organization on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said, adding that the U.S. measures harm China's interests and challenge the WTO's trade rules.

The Key to Big Profits in Clean Energy: Animal Fats

In the global push for cleaner energy, one Finnish oil company is fueling its growth by making diesel from animal fat and plant oil.