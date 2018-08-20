Australia's Prime Minister Drops Plan for Energy Policy Vote

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday said he wouldn't put a flagship energy policy to a parliamentary vote after facing disquiet from conservative lawmakers within his own party.

U.S. Opposition to Pipeline Hangs Over Putin-Merkel Talks

As President Vladimir Putin met with Chancellor Angela Merkel near Berlin to try to safeguard a controversial Russian-German gas pipeline, the U.S. wasn't present but it could have a big say in the outcome.

Trump to Roll Back Restrictions on Coal Plants

The Trump administration plans a rollback of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan with rules that could extend the life of coal-burning plants and lead to emissions of more heat-trapping gases.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. held steady over the week at 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Trade Fears Throw Future of U.S. Natural Gas Into Question

As trade disputes continue, the promising U.S.-China energy relationship is compromised as prospects for exports grow less clear.

Maersk to Spin Off Drilling Unit as Break Up Moves Forward

Maersk said it will seek a separate listing of its drilling unit next year, aiming to generate cash proceeds of around $1.2 billion by floating the entire unit.

The Game Has Changed at Tesla

An SEC investigation means Tesla's precarious cash situation could become critical in the coming months.

U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports

The new U.S. special representative for Iran said the Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy oil from Iran after a deadline in November, including China, the top importer of Iranian crude.

Turkey's Energy Bill Soars as Its Currency Tumbles

Turkey faces another big problem after it deals with the immediate impact of its currency crisis: How is it going to pay for its dependence on imported oil and natural gas?

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Increase Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly rose by a hefty 6.8 million barrels to 414.2 million barrels, pushing the total to about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Information Administration said.