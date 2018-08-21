EPA Head Signs Proposal to Undo Restrictions on Coal Plants

The EPA moved to overturn Obama-era environmental rules on power-plant emissions, a long-telegraphed move designed to help coal-burning plants compete with cleaner alternatives.

Oil Prices Rise Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Meeting

U.S. oil prices rose as investors looked ahead to a meeting this week between U.S. and Chinese officials that may start to resolve a trade fight that sparked fears of weaker global economic growth and less demand for oil.

ConocoPhillips to Halt Legal Action Against Venezuela's PdVSA

ConocoPhillips will halt further legal actions against the troubled state-run energy giant Petroleós de Venezuela over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award after both sides agreed on a payment plan.

Citgo Seeks to Delay Auction of Shares

Citgo Petroleum is asking a federal judge to wait out a higher court ruling before auctioning off its assets to satisfy Venezuela's creditors.

Total Struggles to Exit Project in Iran

Total SA is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner, after stopping work on the project earlier this year due to U.S. sanctions.

Pacific Drilling Lenders Settle Bankruptcy Quarrel With Quantum Pacific

Offshore operator's owner and lenders agree on $1.5 billion bankruptcy-exit plan

Some Tesla Suppliers Fret About Getting Paid

Tesla's tumultuous year has fueled concern among some of its suppliers about the auto maker's financial strength after production of the Model 3 car drained some of its cash.

Australia's Prime Minister Drops Plan for Energy Policy Vote

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday said he wouldn't put a flagship energy policy to a parliamentary vote after facing disquiet from conservative lawmakers within his own party.

U.S. Opposition to Pipeline Hangs Over Putin-Merkel Talks

As President Vladimir Putin met with Chancellor Angela Merkel near Berlin to try to safeguard a controversial Russian-German gas pipeline, the U.S. wasn't present but it could have a big say in the outcome.

Trump to Roll Back Restrictions on Coal Plants

The Trump administration plans a rollback of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan with rules that could extend the life of coal-burning plants and lead to emissions of more heat-trapping gases.