News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Tighter Iran Crude Exports

Oil prices moved higher on expectations of tighter supplies as U.S. sanctions on Iran lower its crude exports-and as investors worry less about a US-China trade spat. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are projected to have fallen by 2 million barrels, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 700,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Plains, Magellan to Sell 50% BridgeTex Stake

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. said they agreed to sell a 50% stake in BridgeTex Pipeline Co. to one of Canada's largest pension funds for about $1.44 billion. 

 
BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend

BHP Billiton Ltd. said fiscal-year net profit fell 37% because of one-time charges, but the world's biggest miner by market value recorded a 33% rise in underlying profit and a record final dividend. 

 
EPA Head Signs Proposal to Undo Rules on Coal Plants

The EPA moved to overturn Obama-era environmental rules on power-plant emissions, a long-telegraphed move designed to help coal-burning plants compete with cleaner alternatives. 

 
Citgo Seeks to Delay Auction of Shares

Citgo Petroleum is asking a federal judge to wait out a higher court ruling before auctioning off its assets to satisfy Venezuela's creditors. 

 
ConocoPhillips to Halt Legal Action Against Venezuela's PdVSA

ConocoPhillips will halt further legal actions against the troubled state-run energy giant Petroleós de Venezuela over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award after both sides agreed on a payment plan. 

 
Total Struggles to Exit Project in Iran

Total is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner, after stopping work on the project earlier this year due to U.S. sanctions. 

 
Pacific Drilling Lenders Settle Bankruptcy Quarrel With Quantum Pacific

Offshore operator's owner and lenders agree on $1.5 billion bankruptcy-exit plan 

 
Some Tesla Suppliers Fret About Getting Paid

Tesla's tumultuous year has fueled concern among some of its suppliers about the auto maker's financial strength after production of the Model 3 car drained some of its cash.

