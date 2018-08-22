Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Oil Hits Two-Week High on Inventory Drain

Oil prices rose to a two-week high after government data showed that crude stockpiles fell last week by more than analysts expected. 

 
Analysts See 49 Billion-Cubic Feet Addition to U.S. Natural Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release to show that natural gas stockpiles increased last week by less than average for this time of year. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories fell by a hefty 5.8 million barrels last week, much more than analysts' expected, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels increased, U.S. government data showed. 

 
Santos to Buy Brookfield-Backed Quadrant for $2.15 Billion

Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to expand its Australian gas business. 

 
The Next Big Bet in Fracking: Water

Fledgling companies, many backed by private equity, are rushing to help shale drillers deal with one of their trickiest problems: what to do with the vast volumes of wastewater that are a byproduct of fracking wells. 

 
Mexico's President-Elect Balks at Including Energy in New Nafta

A split emerges between Mexico's incoming and outgoing administrations over how to handle the subject of energy in talks to revamp Nafta, possibly complicating attempts to reach a deal. 

 
Top U.K. Envoy Breaks With Trump Administration Over Iran Policy

The U.K.'s top diplomat defended Britain's support for the Iran deal during his first trip to Washington, taking on an issue that is emerging as a major source of contention in the relationship between the two allies. 

 
North Korea's Continued Nuclear Work Raises 'Grave Concerns' for U.N. Atomic Agency

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic agency said in an annual report this week, despite an agreement reached in June to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 

 
Plains, Magellan to Sell 50% BridgeTex Stake

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. said they agreed to sell a 50% stake in BridgeTex Pipeline Co. to one of Canada's largest pension funds for about $1.44 billion. 

 
BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend

BHP Billiton Ltd. said fiscal-year net profit fell 37% because of one-time charges, but the world's biggest miner by market value recorded a 33% rise in underlying profit and a record final dividend.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:30pUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -5.8M
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:05pOil Prices Gain on Falling U.S. Inventories
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/21Total Reports Reduced Unit Rates at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery
DJ
08/21Oil Prices Rise Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Meeting
DJ
08/21Correction to Oil Prices Article on Monday
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.