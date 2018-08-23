Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 10:42:06 am
67.64 USD   -0.49%
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/22ADRs Trade Higher in New York; PetroBras Trades Actively
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:16am CEST
Saudi Aramco Could Still Sell a Stake-to China

A juicy IPO of the world's biggest oil company looks increasingly unlikely soon. That doesn't mean there won't be another chance for Aramco to sell a piece of itself. 

 
Oil Hits Two-Week High on Inventory Drain

Oil prices rose to a two-week high after government data showed that crude stockpiles fell last week by more than analysts expected. 

 
Mexico's López Obrador to Halt Oil Auctions for Two Years

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold off auctioning any new oil blocks for at least two years, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. 

 
Analysts See 49 Billion-Cubic Feet Addition to U.S. Natural Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release to show that natural gas stockpiles increased last week by less than average for this time of year. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories fell by a hefty 5.8 million barrels last week, much more than analysts' expected, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels increased, U.S. government data showed. 

 
Santos to Buy Brookfield-Backed Quadrant for $2.15 Billion

Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to expand its Australian gas business. 

 
The Next Big Bet in Fracking: Water

Fledgling companies, many backed by private equity, are rushing to help shale drillers deal with one of their trickiest problems: what to do with the vast volumes of wastewater that are a byproduct of fracking wells. 

 
Mexico's President-Elect Balks at Including Energy in New Nafta

A split emerges between Mexico's incoming and outgoing administrations over how to handle the subject of energy in talks to revamp Nafta, possibly complicating attempts to reach a deal. 

 
Top U.K. Envoy Breaks With Trump Administration Over Iran Policy

The U.K.'s top diplomat defended Britain's support for the Iran deal during his first trip to Washington, taking on an issue that is emerging as a major source of contention in the relationship between the two allies. 

 
North Korea's Continued Nuclear Work Raises 'Grave Concerns' for U.N. Atomic Agency

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic agency said in an annual report this week, despite an agreement reached in June to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/22ADRs Trade Higher in New York; PetroBras Trades Actively
DJ
08/22Deal-Hungry Santos Restarts Dividends After Return to Profit
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/22UNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -5.8M
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/22Oil Prices Gain on Falling U.S. Inventories
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.