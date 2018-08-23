Saudi Aramco Could Still Sell a Stake-to China

A juicy IPO of the world's biggest oil company looks increasingly unlikely soon. That doesn't mean there won't be another chance for Aramco to sell a piece of itself.

Oil Hits Two-Week High on Inventory Drain

Oil prices rose to a two-week high after government data showed that crude stockpiles fell last week by more than analysts expected.

Mexico's López Obrador to Halt Oil Auctions for Two Years

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold off auctioning any new oil blocks for at least two years, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Analysts See 49 Billion-Cubic Feet Addition to U.S. Natural Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release to show that natural gas stockpiles increased last week by less than average for this time of year.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories fell by a hefty 5.8 million barrels last week, much more than analysts' expected, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels increased, U.S. government data showed.

Santos to Buy Brookfield-Backed Quadrant for $2.15 Billion

Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to expand its Australian gas business.

The Next Big Bet in Fracking: Water

Fledgling companies, many backed by private equity, are rushing to help shale drillers deal with one of their trickiest problems: what to do with the vast volumes of wastewater that are a byproduct of fracking wells.

Mexico's President-Elect Balks at Including Energy in New Nafta

A split emerges between Mexico's incoming and outgoing administrations over how to handle the subject of energy in talks to revamp Nafta, possibly complicating attempts to reach a deal.

Top U.K. Envoy Breaks With Trump Administration Over Iran Policy

The U.K.'s top diplomat defended Britain's support for the Iran deal during his first trip to Washington, taking on an issue that is emerging as a major source of contention in the relationship between the two allies.

North Korea's Continued Nuclear Work Raises 'Grave Concerns' for U.N. Atomic Agency

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic agency said in an annual report this week, despite an agreement reached in June to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.