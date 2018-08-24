Tesla's Factory Complex Hit by Scrap Fire, Escapes Major Damage

A fire on the grounds of Tesla's car factory in California on Thursday burned a scrap pile and sent plumes of smoke into the sky but was extinguished before it could cause major damage.

Judge Orders Sale of Citgo's Parent Unless Venezuela Posts Bond

A federal judge has ordered that shares of Citgo Petroleum's parent company be sold at auction unless Venezuela posts a bond.

Saudi Arabia Denies Aramco IPO Is Canceled

Saudi Arabia said it remained committed to publicly listing its national oil company at some point, dismissing reports that the centerpiece of the country's economic transformation had been canceled.

Ex-Banker Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Money-Laundering Case

A former Swiss banker has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to helping launder $1.2 billion of money embezzled from Venezuela's bankrupt state oil company in a scheme said to involve relatives of the country's president.

Oil Under Pressure as China-U.S. Trade Talks Start

Oil prices eased with investors awaiting an indication of whether the U.S. and China trade talks taking place this week will yield progress.

Natural Gas Rises on Inventory Data

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday after government data showed a smaller-than-expected build in stockpiles.

The New Gas Market: Shipowners Needing Cleaner Fuel

The global shipping industry could become a new market for liquefied natural gas, thanks to a drastic change in maritime law that aims to curb air pollution.

Mexico's López Obrador to Halt Oil Auctions for Two Years

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold off auctioning any new oil blocks for at least two years, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories fell by a hefty 5.8 million barrels last week, much more than analysts' expected, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels increased, U.S. government data showed.

Santos to Buy Brookfield-Backed Quadrant for $2.15 Billion

Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to expand its Australian gas business.