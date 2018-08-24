Oil Rises to Cap Off Strong Week

Oil prices climbed and were on track to post their best week since June, with traders looking ahead to updates on supply and U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The Race to Build a Wind Behemoth

From General Electric to Siemens, industrial giants are racing to build skyscraper-size turbines that can generate 10 megawatts apiece or more. The potential prize in this engineering derby? Dominance over a multibillion-dollar offshore wind market that is set to boom in coming decades.

Enbridge to Buy Rest of Spectra Energy for $3.3 Billion

Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge has agreed to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for about $3.3 billion in stock.

Total North Sea Workers to Strike Again After Talks Break Down

Talks between the French energy giant's division in the U.K. and workers at three of its North Sea oil platforms broke down, setting the stage for further strikes at the rigs.

Tesla's Factory Complex Hit by Scrap Fire, Escapes Major Damage

A fire on the grounds of Tesla's car factory in California on Thursday burned a scrap pile and sent plumes of smoke into the sky but was extinguished before it could cause major damage.

Judge Orders Sale of Citgo's Parent Unless Venezuela Posts Bond

A federal judge has ordered that shares of Citgo Petroleum's parent company be sold at auction unless Venezuela posts a bond.

Saudi Arabia Denies Aramco IPO Is Canceled

Saudi Arabia said it remained committed to publicly listing its national oil company at some point, dismissing reports that the centerpiece of the country's economic transformation had been canceled.

Ex-Banker Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Money-Laundering Case

A former Swiss banker has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to helping launder $1.2 billion of money embezzled from Venezuela's bankrupt state oil company in a scheme said to involve relatives of the country's president.

Natural Gas Rises on Inventory Data

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday after government data showed a smaller-than-expected build in stockpiles.

The New Gas Market: Shipowners Needing Cleaner Fuel

The global shipping industry could become a new market for liquefied natural gas, thanks to a drastic change in maritime law that aims to curb air pollution.