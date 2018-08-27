Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts.

The $4.7 Billion Nuclear Bill That No One Wants to Pay

The owner of two partially built nuclear reactors in South Carolina walked away from the project last year because of high costs and delays. Now no one wants to pay for it.

Oil Rises to Cap Off Strong Week

Oil prices climbed and were on track to post their best week since June, with traders looking ahead to updates on supply and U.S. sanctions against Iran.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 9 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 860, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

PG&E Identified as Utility That Lost Control of Confidential Information

PG&E was identified as the utility that authorities had fined in May for losing control of a database with confidential information about its systems and leaving it exposed on the internet for 70 days.

The Race to Build a Wind Behemoth

From General Electric to Siemens, industrial giants are racing to build turbines as big as skyscrapers and more powerful than any that exist today. The potential prize in this engineering derby? Dominance over a multibillion-dollar offshore wind market that is set to boom in coming decades.

Enbridge to Buy Rest of Spectra Energy for $3.3 Billion

Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge has agreed to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for about $3.3 billion in stock.

Total North Sea Workers to Strike Again After Talks Break Down

Talks between the French energy giant's division in the U.K. and workers at three of its North Sea oil platforms broke down, setting the stage for further strikes at the rigs.

Tesla's Factory Complex Hit by Scrap Fire, Escapes Major Damage

A fire on the grounds of Tesla's car factory in California on Thursday burned a scrap pile and sent plumes of smoke into the sky but was extinguished before it could cause major damage.

Judge Orders Sale of Citgo's Parent Unless Venezuela Posts Bond

A federal judge has ordered that shares of Citgo Petroleum's parent company be sold at auction unless Venezuela posts a bond.