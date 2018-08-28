Oil Follows U.S. Equities Higher Amid U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

Oil prices rose morning, as stock markets hit record highs and the U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary deal to revamp their trade agreement.

Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Wants to Become a King of Patents

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco is working to turn itself into an innovation powerhouse while its much-delayed plans for an IPO remain on hold.

Vantage Protects Interests in Pursuit of $622 Million Petrobras Award

An Amsterdam judge has allowed Vantage Drilling International to restrict some assets of Brazil's state-run oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro, a win for the Houston-based offshore energy contractor in its attempt to collect a $622 million arbitration award.

Report on VW's Changes Since Scandal Cites Lack of Transparency

Nearly three years since U.S. authorities charged Volkswagen for cheating on emissions tests, VW is only starting to implement changes needed to prevent another scandal, according to a report.

In Egypt's Vision of Energy Independence, Egyptians Pay More

Egypt's government is taking an unconventional approach toward becoming the Middle East's next big natural-gas exporter: Its own citizens are footing the bill.

Noble Shareholders Approve $3.5 Billion Debt-Restructuring Proposal

Noble Group received support from a majority of its shareholders for its $3.5 billion debt-restructuring plan, a key step in a process aimed at keeping the commodities trader afloat.

Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts.

The $4.7 Billion Nuclear Bill That No One Wants to Pay

The owner of two partially built nuclear reactors in South Carolina walked away from the project last year because of high costs and delays. Now no one wants to pay for it.

PG&E Identified as Utility That Lost Control of Confidential Information

PG&E was identified as the utility that authorities had fined in May for losing control of a database with confidential information about its systems and leaving it exposed on the internet for 70 days.

The Race to Build a Wind Behemoth

From General Electric to Siemens, industrial giants are racing to build turbines as big as skyscrapers and more powerful than any that exist today. The potential prize in this engineering derby? Dominance over a multibillion-dollar offshore wind market that is set to boom in coming decades.