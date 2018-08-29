Oil Pauses Ahead of Official U.S. Inventory Report

Oil prices were mainly flat as the dollar strengthened and investors looked ahead to weekly government data on U.S. petroleum inventories.

In America's Hottest Drilling Spot, Gas Is Going Up in Smoke

Roughly $1 million worth of natural gas extracted in the Permian Basin goes to waste each day, as shale drillers end up having to burn a byproduct that they don't have enough pipeline or storage capacity to take to market.

Iran's Oil Exports Dropping Faster Than Expected Before U.S. Sanctions

Shipments are set to decline by a third as shippers pull back from the Islamic Republic months ahead of a Nov. 4 U.S. deadline.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are projected to have fallen by 1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels on average, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Wants to Become a King of Patents

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco is working to turn itself into an innovation powerhouse while its much-delayed plans for an IPO remain on hold.

Vantage Protects Interests in Pursuit of $622 Million Petrobras Award

An Amsterdam judge has allowed Vantage Drilling International to restrict some assets of Brazil's state-run oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro, a win for the Houston-based offshore energy contractor in its attempt to collect a $622 million arbitration award.

Report on VW's Changes Since Scandal Cites Lack of Transparency

Nearly three years since U.S. authorities charged Volkswagen for cheating on emissions tests, VW is only starting to implement changes needed to prevent another scandal, according to a report.

In Egypt's Vision of Energy Independence, Egyptians Pay More

Egypt's government is taking an unconventional approach toward becoming the Middle East's next big natural-gas exporter: Its own citizens are footing the bill.

Noble Shareholders Approve $3.5 Billion Debt-Restructuring Proposal

Noble Group received support from a majority of its shareholders for its $3.5 billion debt-restructuring plan, a key step in a process aimed at keeping the commodities trader afloat.

Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts.