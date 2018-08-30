Colorado Measure Would Make Most of State Off Limits to Drillers

Colorado voters in November will consider banning oil and gas drilling within 2,500 feet of homes, businesses and many green spaces, a move that would effectively prohibit it in most of the state.

Pacific Drilling Lines Up $85 Million in New Bankruptcy Financing

Pacific Drilling, which recently reached a long-sought-after truce with its owner and senior lenders, is seeking court approval for $85 million in new financing to pay expenses through the remainder of its chapter 11 case.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas rose by 60 billion cubic feet last week, analysts say, which would be slightly above average for this time of year.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall

Government data showed crude-oil inventories declined by 2.6 million barrels in the latest week, surpassing analysts' expectations, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also fell.

Oil Hits Four-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall

Oil prices extend gains after a government report showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude supplies.

In America's Hottest Drilling Spot, Gas Is Going Up in Smoke

Roughly $1 million worth of natural gas extracted in the Permian Basin goes to waste each day, as shale drillers end up having to burn a byproduct that they don't have enough pipeline or storage capacity to take to market.

Iran's Oil Exports Dropping Faster Than Expected Before U.S. Sanctions

Shipments are set to decline by a third as shippers pull back from the Islamic Republic months ahead of a Nov. 4 U.S. deadline.

Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Wants to Become a King of Patents

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco is working to turn itself into an innovation powerhouse while its much-delayed plans for an IPO remain on hold.

Vantage Protects Interests in Pursuit of $622 Million Petrobras Award

An Amsterdam judge has allowed Vantage Drilling International to restrict some assets of Brazil's state-run oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro, a win for the Houston-based offshore energy contractor in its attempt to collect a $622 million arbitration award.

Report on VW's Changes Since Scandal Cites Lack of Transparency

Nearly three years since U.S. authorities charged Volkswagen for cheating on emissions tests, VW is only starting to implement changes needed to prevent another scandal, according to a report.