Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Blocked by Canadian Court

The appeals court annulled regulatory approval, dealing a blow to the country's Liberal government after it struck a deal to acquire the corridor from Kinder Morgan.

Oil Approaches Six-Week High

Oil prices climbed to the highest levels in weeks on Thursday, boosted by a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. petroleum stockpiles.

Natural Gas Settles Higher, Shrugs Off Higher Stocks

Natural gas prices settled higher after wobbling on data that showed a larger-than-expected build in stocks.

Maersk Tankers Turns to Wind Power to Cut Soaring Fuel Costs

Marine fuel prices are soaring and the shipping industry is looking for ways to harness ocean winds to power oceangoing vessels. Danish shipping company Maersk Tankers said it has installed devices that are effectively high-tech sails that could cut the vessel's fuel bill by up to 10%.

Pipeline Stocks Stage a Comeback

Revved up earnings, thanks to record U.S. oil and gas production, and clarity on a federal tax ruling have lifted shares of energy master limited partnerships, which own and operate pipelines.

Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal, U.N. Agency Says

A confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency confirms the country's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The report comes as tensions between Iran and the West have sharpened.

Colorado Measure Would Make Most of State Off Limits to Drillers

Colorado voters in November will consider banning oil and gas drilling within 2,500 feet of homes, businesses and many green spaces, a move that would effectively prohibit it in most of the state.

Pacific Drilling Lines Up $85 Million in New Bankruptcy Financing

Pacific Drilling, which recently reached a long-sought-after truce with its owner and senior lenders, is seeking court approval for $85 million in new financing to pay expenses through the remainder of its chapter 11 case.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall

Government data showed crude-oil inventories declined by 2.6 million barrels in the latest week, surpassing analysts' expectations, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also fell.

In America's Hottest Drilling Spot, Gas Is Going Up in Smoke

Roughly $1 million worth of natural gas extracted in the Permian Basin goes to waste each day, as shale drillers end up having to burn a byproduct that they don't have enough pipeline or storage capacity to take to market.