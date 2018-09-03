Oil Prices Fall on Rising U.S. Production

Oil prices declined Friday after reports showing U.S. oil production is rising, which could help keep global supplies healthy even as Iran oil exports fall due to sanctions.

Iran Tries to Save $1 Billion Deal With Giant Oil Trader

Iran's state-run oil company is in talks to salvage a $1 billion oil deal with Swiss trader Vitol Group as companies sever ties with the Islamic Republic ahead of U.S. sanctions.

Denmark's Ørsted Plans to Bid on New U.S. Offshore-Wind Projects

Danish energy company Ørsted is considering a bid for several U.S. offshore-wind projects and already has the required funding in place, the company's finance chief said.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two this week to 862, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported. The nation's gas rig count also rose by two.

Why China's Gas Guzzling Isn't a Home Run for PetroChina

It's boom times again in the oil industry, but PetroChina still seems to have the summer blues.

Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Blocked by Canadian Court

The appeals court annulled regulatory approval, dealing a blow to the country's Liberal government after it struck a deal to acquire the corridor from Kinder Morgan.

Maersk Tankers Turns to Wind Power to Cut Soaring Fuel Costs

Marine fuel prices are soaring and the shipping industry is looking for ways to harness ocean winds to power oceangoing vessels. Danish shipping company Maersk Tankers said it has installed devices that are effectively high-tech sails that could cut the vessel's fuel bill by up to 10%.

Pipeline Stocks Stage a Comeback

Revved up earnings, thanks to record U.S. oil and gas production, and clarity on a federal tax ruling have lifted shares of energy master limited partnerships, which own and operate pipelines.

Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal, U.N. Agency Says

A confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency confirms the country's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The report comes as tensions between Iran and the West have sharpened.

Colorado Measure Would Make Most of State Off Limits to Drillers

Colorado voters in November will consider banning oil and gas drilling within 2,500 feet of homes, businesses and many green spaces, a move that would effectively prohibit it in most of the state.