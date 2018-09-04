Oil Extends Gains on Risks to Supply

Oil prices climbed amid a looming tropical storm in the Gulf Coast and concerns about risks to Iranian supply from U.S. economic sanctions.

Flood of Sand Points to Shakeout for Shale Suppliers

Two years ago, many investors had the same idea: Tapping the dunes of the West Texas desert to supply shale drillers with the sand they use in fracking. Now, around 20 sand mines are set to be active in the Permian Basin by year's end, and some fear not all the startups can survive.

Coal Shows Resilience in Global Comeback

Despite heightened concerns about climate change and a slowdown in financing for projects involving the dirtiest of fossil fuels, coal is making a comeback.

Iran Tries to Save $1 Billion Deal With Giant Oil Trader

Iran's state-run oil company is in talks to salvage a $1 billion oil deal with Swiss trader Vitol Group as companies sever ties with the Islamic Republic ahead of U.S. sanctions.

Denmark's Ørsted Plans to Bid on New U.S. Offshore-Wind Projects

Danish energy company Ørsted is considering a bid for several U.S. offshore-wind projects and already has the required funding in place, the company's finance chief said.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two this week to 862, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported. The nation's gas rig count also rose by two.

Why China's Gas Guzzling Isn't a Home Run for PetroChina

It's boom times again in the oil industry, but PetroChina still seems to have the summer blues.

Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Blocked by Canadian Court

The appeals court annulled regulatory approval, dealing a blow to the country's Liberal government after it struck a deal to acquire the corridor from Kinder Morgan.

Maersk Tankers Turns to Wind Power to Cut Soaring Fuel Costs

Marine fuel prices are soaring and the shipping industry is looking for ways to harness ocean winds to power oceangoing vessels. Danish shipping company Maersk Tankers said it has installed devices that are effectively high-tech sails that could cut the vessel's fuel bill by up to 10%.

Pipeline Stocks Stage a Comeback

Revved up earnings, thanks to record U.S. oil and gas production, and clarity on a federal tax ruling have lifted shares of energy master limited partnerships, which own and operate pipelines.