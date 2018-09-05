Oil Gains as Tropical Storm Churns in Gulf

U.S. oil prices rose as tropical storm Gordon barreled through the eastern Gulf of Mexico, forcing offshore oil producers to cut production and sparking concerns refinery activity may be affected.

Southwestern Energy to Sell Fayetteville Shale Business

Southwestern Energy has reached a deal to sell its Fayetteville shale business for about $1.87 billion, as the natural-gas producer sharpens its focus on energy-exploration activity in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Transocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig UDW for $2.7 Billion

Transocean agreed to acquire the offshore-drilling contractor in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at roughly $2.7 billion in a bid to strengthen its ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment drilling capabilities.

Norway's Trillion-Dollar Oil Fund Hitting Critical Mass in Property Deals

Norway's trillion-dollar oil fund has been involved in some of the world's most high profile real-estate deals in recent years and there is no sign of its appetite ebbing.

Flood of Sand Points to Shakeout for Shale Suppliers

Two years ago, many investors had the same idea: tapping the dunes of the West Texas desert to supply shale drillers with the sand they use in fracking. Now, around 20 sand mines are set to be active in the Permian Basin by year's end, and some fear not all the startups can survive.

After Probes, U.S. Declines to Prosecute U.K. Drilling Firm Ensco

U.S. authorities won't prosecute U.K. oil-rig drilling operator Ensco PLC, which was being investigated for possible foreign-bribery violations, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Watchdog Faults EPA Over Scott Pruitt's Security Detail

Lax oversight allowed Scott Pruitt's security costs while he was EPA chief to more than double to $3.5 million in less than a year, the agency's internal watchdog said.

Coal Shows Resilience in Global Comeback

Despite heightened concerns about climate change and a slowdown in financing for projects involving the dirtiest of fossil fuels, coal is making a comeback.

Iran Tries to Save $1 Billion Deal With Giant Oil Trader

Iran's state-run oil company is in talks to salvage a $1 billion oil deal with Swiss trader Vitol Group as companies sever ties with the Islamic Republic ahead of U.S. sanctions.

Denmark's Ørsted Plans to Bid on New U.S. Offshore-Wind Projects

Danish energy company Ørsted is considering a bid for several U.S. offshore-wind projects and already has the required funding in place, the company's finance chief said.