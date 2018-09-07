Oil Stabilizes After Selloff on Rising Product Inventories

Oil prices were nearly flat Friday after falling more than 1% a day earlier on the back of a buildup in U.S. refined product inventories.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Fuel Supplies Rise

Government data showed U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by double the amount that was expected last week, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels rose sharply.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Lower as U.S. Output and Storage Increase

Natural gas prices settled lower for a third straight day Thursday due to rising U.S. production and a government report that showed a larger-than-expected increase in weekly gas storage injections.

Aramco Weighs $1 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Tech

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering a $1 billion fund to invest in international technology firms, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy.

Investor Test Case Against Volkswagen Goes to Court Next Week

Volkswagen could have to pay as much as $11 billion in damages related to its diesel emissions-cheating scandal if a German court sides with investors in a lawsuit that goes to trial next week.

Banks Stick With Oil-Price Forecast but Lower 2019 Projection

Analysts kept their oil-price predictions for 2018, a sign that rising OPEC production is expected to keep a lid on prices despite risks to Iranian supply, while expectations for next year inched down.

Southwestern Energy to Sell Fayetteville Shale Business

Southwestern Energy has reached a deal to sell its Fayetteville shale business for about $1.87 billion, as the natural-gas producer sharpens its focus on energy-exploration activity in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Transocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig UDW for $2.7 Billion

Transocean agreed to acquire the offshore-drilling contractor in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at roughly $2.7 billion in a bid to strengthen its ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment drilling capabilities.

Norway's Trillion-Dollar Oil Fund Hitting Critical Mass in Property Deals

Norway's trillion-dollar oil fund has been involved in some of the world's most high profile real-estate deals in recent years and there is no sign of its appetite ebbing.

Flood of Sand Points to Shakeout for Shale Suppliers

Two years ago, many investors had the same idea: tapping the dunes of the West Texas desert to supply shale drillers with the sand they use in fracking. Now, around 20 sand mines are set to be active in the Permian Basin by year's end, and some fear not all the startups can survive.