Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel.

Stronger Dollar, Supply Data Hurt Oil

U.S. oil prices inched lower for a third straight session, hurt by a stronger dollar as traders looked ahead to future supply signals.

Tribunal Condemns Ecuador's $9.5 Billion Ruling Against Chevron

An international tribunal found Ecuador violated a treaty with the U.S. by allowing its court system to issue a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in an environmental case.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 2 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 2 this week to 860, Baker Hughes reported.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Fuel Supplies Rise

Government data showed U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by double the amount that was expected last week, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels rose sharply.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Lower as U.S. Output and Storage Increase

Natural gas prices settled lower for a third straight day Thursday due to rising U.S. production and a government report that showed a larger-than-expected increase in weekly gas storage injections.

Aramco Weighs $1 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Tech

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering a $1 billion fund to invest in international technology firms, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy.

Investor Test Case Against Volkswagen Goes to Court Next Week

Volkswagen could have to pay as much as $11 billion in damages related to its diesel emissions-cheating scandal if a German court sides with investors in a lawsuit that goes to trial next week.

Banks Stick With Oil-Price Forecast but Lower 2019 Projection

Analysts kept their oil-price predictions for 2018, a sign that rising OPEC production is expected to keep a lid on prices despite risks to Iranian supply, while expectations for next year inched down.

Southwestern Energy to Sell Fayetteville Shale Business

Southwestern Energy has reached a deal to sell its Fayetteville shale business for about $1.87 billion, as the natural-gas producer sharpens its focus on energy-exploration activity in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.