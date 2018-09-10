Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/10 01:24:17 pm
68.25 USD   +0.26%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:45pOil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Weigh Supply Concerns
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Oil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Weigh Supply Concerns

Oil prices ticked up following a week of volatile trading, as the market refocused on potential global disruptions to supply. 

 
Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel. 

 
Tribunal Condemns Ecuador's $9.5 Billion Ruling Against Chevron

An international tribunal found Ecuador violated a treaty with the U.S. by allowing its court system to issue a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in an environmental case. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 2 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 2 this week to 860, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Fuel Supplies Rise

Government data showed U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by double the amount that was expected last week, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels rose sharply. 

 
Natural Gas Prices Settle Lower as U.S. Output and Storage Increase

Natural gas prices settled lower for a third straight day Thursday due to rising U.S. production and a government report that showed a larger-than-expected increase in weekly gas storage injections. 

 
Aramco Weighs $1 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Tech

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering a $1 billion fund to invest in international technology firms, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy. 

 
Investor Test Case Against Volkswagen Goes to Court Next Week

Volkswagen could have to pay as much as $11 billion in damages related to its diesel emissions-cheating scandal if a German court sides with investors in a lawsuit that goes to trial next week. 

 
Banks Stick With Oil-Price Forecast but Lower 2019 Projection

Analysts kept their oil-price predictions for 2018, a sign that rising OPEC production is expected to keep a lid on prices despite risks to Iranian supply, while expectations for next year inched down. 

 
Southwestern Energy to Sell Fayetteville Shale Business

Southwestern Energy has reached a deal to sell its Fayetteville shale business for about $1.87 billion, as the natural-gas producer sharpens its focus on energy-exploration activity in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:45pOil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Weigh Supply Concerns
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/08CHEVRON : Tribunal Rejects Ecuador's Ruling Against Chevron
DJ
09/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/07Stronger Dollar, Supply Data Hurt U.S. Crude
DJ
09/07CHEVRON : Tribunal Condemns Ecuador's $9.5 Billion Ruling Against Chevron --Upda..
DJ
09/07BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 2 in Latest Week
DJ
09/07CHEVRON : Tribunal Condemns Ecuador's $9.5 Billion Ruling Against Chevron
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.