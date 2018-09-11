Debate Heats Up Over When Era of Oil Will End

The time left before global demand for crude peaks is tightening, according to new projections from industry analysts. Two reports published this week point to an end of oil's growth within the next five years, far earlier than many in the industry are expecting.

EPA to Roll Back Obama-Era Methane Rules

The Trump administration is about to propose its latest rollback of Obama-era climate rules, moving to ease requirements for oil-and-gas companies that were designed to limit leaks of the heat-trapping gas methane.

SandRidge Energy Ends Review but Remains Open to a Possible Deal

SandRidge Energy Inc., a one-time Wall Street darling that more recently fell in the crosshairs of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, on Monday said bids for potential transactions were too low.

Gunmen Storm Libya's State Oil Company as Supply Risks Grow

Gunmen stormed the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Corp. in an attack that killed two people, the state-run company said, the latest sign of turmoil in the large oil-producing country at a time when global crude markets are looking for alternatives to Iranian oil.

U.S. Crude Edges Lower as Investors Weigh Supply Signal

U.S. oil prices posted a fourth straight session of declines Monday, with investors continuing to weigh a wave of supply signals.

A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range.

Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel.

Tribunal Condemns Ecuador's $9.5 Billion Ruling Against Chevron

An international tribunal found Ecuador violated a treaty with the U.S. by allowing its court system to issue a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in an environmental case.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 2 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 2 this week to 860, Baker Hughes reported.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Fuel Supplies Rise

Government data showed U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by double the amount that was expected last week, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels rose sharply.