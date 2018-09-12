Australia Antitrust Regulator Clears $9 Billion Bid for Pipeline Company

Australia's antitrust regulator won't stand in the way of a multibillion-dollar takeover of one of the country's main gas-pipeline operators, putting the deal by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings in the hands of foreign investment authorities.

EPA Announces Proposal to Roll Back Obama-Era Rules on Methane Emissions

The Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane gas leaks, weakening an Obama administration rule intended to combat climate change.

Oil Climbs as U.S. Exports Seen Rising

Oil prices rose sharply Tuesday on forecasts that U.S. crude oil inventories could remain relatively low into the fall season as exports rise and shale production stalls.

U.S. Crude's Discount to Global Prices Opens Taps to Exports

U.S. oil is trading at a big discount to global crude, handing domestic producers a golden opportunity to cash in on exports, although American consumers might suffer.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline by 1.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 400,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Could Oil Demand Peak in Just Five Years?

The time left before global demand for crude peaks is tightening, according to new projections from industry analysts. Two reports published this week point to an end of oil's growth within the next five years, far earlier than many in the industry are expecting.

SandRidge Energy Ends Review but Remains Open to a Possible Deal

SandRidge Energy Inc., a one-time Wall Street darling that more recently fell in the crosshairs of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, on Monday said bids for potential transactions were too low.

Gunmen Storm Libya's State Oil Company as Supply Risks Grow

Gunmen stormed the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Corp. in an attack that killed two people, the state-run company said, the latest sign of turmoil in the large oil-producing country at a time when global crude markets are looking for alternatives to Iranian oil.

A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range.

Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel.