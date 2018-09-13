Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Inventories and Output Fall

Oil prices surged, with the global benchmark Brent hitting $80 a barrel for the first time since May, after the U.S. reported a decline in both oil production and stored inventories.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected for the week ended Sept. 7, while stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuels increased sharply, according to data released by the EIA.

OPEC Sees Boost in Oil Production Ahead of Iran Sanctions

OPEC's total oil production climbed last month, in a sign the oil cartel is sticking with a decision to begin pumping out more barrels of crude this summer after more than a year of holding back output.

Aramco Argues Over Right Price for Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is complicating a plan to use its wealth to finance the kingdom's economic overhaul, arguing for a discount in its government-engineered acquisition of the state petrochemicals firm.

Australia Antitrust Regulator Clears $9 Billion Bid for Pipeline Company

Australia's antitrust regulator won't stand in the way of a multibillion-dollar takeover of one of the country's main gas-pipeline operators, putting the deal by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings in the hands of foreign investment authorities.

EPA Announces Proposal to Roll Back Obama-Era Rules on Methane Emissions

The Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane gas leaks, weakening an Obama administration rule intended to combat climate change.

U.S. Crude's Discount to Global Prices Opens Taps to Exports

U.S. oil is trading at a big discount to global crude, handing domestic producers a golden opportunity to cash in on exports, although American consumers might suffer.

Could Oil Demand Peak in Just Five Years?

The time left before global demand for crude peaks is tightening, according to new projections from industry analysts. Two reports published this week point to an end of oil's growth within the next five years, far earlier than many in the industry are expecting.

SandRidge Energy Ends Review but Remains Open to a Possible Deal

SandRidge Energy Inc., a one-time Wall Street darling that more recently fell in the crosshairs of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, on Monday said bids for potential transactions were too low.

Gunmen Storm Libya's State Oil Company as Supply Risks Grow

Gunmen stormed the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Corp. in an attack that killed two people, the state-run company said, the latest sign of turmoil in the large oil-producing country at a time when global crude markets are looking for alternatives to Iranian oil.