Oil Falls on Rising OPEC Production

Oil prices had their worst day in almost a month Thursday, hurt by the latest signs that OPEC is ramping up production.

Coal Prices Rise as Hurricane Florence Disrupts Exports

Rising coal prices could get another boost as Hurricane Florence shuts down exports from the Virginia coast, halting supplies to elsewhere in the world.

Natural Gas Settles Lower on Inventories, Supply Uncertainty

Natural-gas prices settled lower to halt a four-session winning streak Thursday after government data showed an addition to U.S. stockpiles in line with expectations.

Despite Warning From U.S., North Korean Coal Slipped Into South

A coal shipment that arrived in South Korea last fall exposed a gap in the global effort to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected for the week ended Sept. 7, while stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuels increased sharply, according to data released by the EIA.

OPEC Sees Boost in Oil Production Ahead of Iran Sanctions

OPEC's total oil production climbed last month, in a sign the oil cartel is sticking with a decision to begin pumping out more barrels of crude this summer after more than a year of holding back output.

Aramco Fights $70 Billion Price Tag for Saudi Chemicals Giant

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is complicating a plan to use its wealth to finance the kingdom's economic overhaul, arguing for a discount in its government-engineered acquisition of the state petrochemicals firm.

Australia Antitrust Regulator Clears $9 Billion Bid for Pipeline Company

Australia's antitrust regulator won't stand in the way of a multibillion-dollar takeover of one of the country's main gas-pipeline operators, putting the deal by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings in the hands of foreign investment authorities.

EPA Announces Proposal to Roll Back Obama-Era Rules on Methane Emissions

The Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane gas leaks, weakening an Obama administration rule intended to combat climate change.

U.S. Crude's Discount to Global Prices Opens Taps to Exports

U.S. oil is trading at a big discount to global crude, handing domestic producers a golden opportunity to cash in on exports, although American consumers might suffer.