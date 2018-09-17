Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/17/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Shell Aims to Manage Methane Emissions

Royal Dutch Shell said it will announce plans to lay out targets to manage its emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, joining a handful of major oil companies that have made similar pledges this year. 

 
Push to Execute Saudi Clerics Rattles Kingdom's Power Structure

Saudi authorities are seeking the death penalty for three prominent clerics, rights activists and an official said, testing the unwritten code that has kept the kingdom's rulers in power. 

 
Oil Prices Rebound on Global Demand

Oil prices rebounded Friday from big losses a day earlier as investors eyed strong global demand, shrinking crude exports from Iran and low U.S. oil inventories. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 7 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 7 in the past week to 867, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
McKinsey Denies Wrongdoing in Coal Mining Company's Bankruptcy

McKinsey & Co. is fighting a request to reopen the 2015 bankruptcy of coal mining company Alpha Natural Resources, denying allegations that conflicts of interest and an undisclosed investment broke the law and tainted the outcome of the multibillion-dollar chapter 11 case. 

 
Pipe Pressure Eyed in Gas Blasts

Federal and state investigators began the painstaking work of determining what caused more than 60 fires and explosions that killed one man and injured nearly 25 others in three communities near Boston. 

 
How Do Energy Companies Measure the Temperature?

Instead of relying on temperature averages, energy companies use a metric called "degree days" to provide a clearer picture. 

 
Two More Plead Guilty in U.S. Probe of PdVSA

The U.S. secured two more guilty pleas in an ongoing corruption probe of Venezuela's state-run energy company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA. 

 
Seven Countries Join to Hunt Ships Smuggling Fuel to North Korea

A U.S. navy ship stationed in Japan will host a new multinational coalition that aims to better track ships bringing fuel to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. 

 
Coal Prices Rise as Hurricane Florence Disrupts Exports

Rising coal prices could get another boost as Hurricane Florence shuts down exports from the Virginia coast, halting supplies to elsewhere in the world.

Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
