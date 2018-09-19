Oil Prices Climb After Russian Plane Shot Down

Oil prices rose, boosted by heightened geopolitical tension after Russia blamed Israel for the loss of one of its reconnaissance planes shot down overnight by Syrian defense systems.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 2.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

China Tariff Threatens U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Boom

China's move to impose tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas imperils the ability of a burgeoning industry to export the bounty of American shale.

A Chinese Oil Slick for the Dollar?

China's new yuan-denominated oil futures contract still faces many obstacles before achieving widespread adoption. For one particular purpose, however, it is starting to look attractive.

Fans of Coal Are Reaping the Rewards

Bets on coal by global mining firms pay off as Asian demand lifts prices

In Rare Step, Saudi's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Raises $11 Billion Loan

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund said it signed an $11 billion syndicated loan with global banks, as it prepares to invest in new industries and spend overseas to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet

Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric-car maker private.

Florence Washes Away Portion of Coal-Ash Landfill in North Carolina

Heavy rains from Florence washed out a portion of a landfill in North Carolina used to dispose of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity.

Shell Aims to Manage Methane Emissions

Royal Dutch Shell said it will announce plans to lay out targets to manage its emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, joining a handful of major oil companies that have made similar pledges this year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 7 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 7 in the past week to 867, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.