WTI
09/19 05:39:43 pm
70.72 USD   +1.33%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:14aU.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Decline
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/19/2018 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Under Pressure Due to Rising U.S. Inventories

Oil prices were mainly flat as the market weighed after the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude stockpiles had increased by 1.2 million barrels last week. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 2.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Iran Says OPEC Won't be Able to Replace its Oil

Oil producers won't be able to oblige the Trump administration's demand to replace all of Iran's oil, a top official in Tehran said in a recent interview. 

 
Shell and Glencore Could Be Winners From Chinese Tariffs

The more obvious risks shouldn't blind investors to the opportunities as China and the U.S. move closer to an all-out trade war. 

 
China Tariff Threatens U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Boom

China's move to impose tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas imperils the ability of a burgeoning industry to export the bounty of American shale. 

 
A Chinese Oil Slick for the Dollar?

China's new yuan-denominated oil futures contract still faces many obstacles before achieving widespread adoption. For one particular purpose, however, it is starting to look attractive. 

 
Fans of Coal Are Reaping the Rewards

Bets on coal by global mining firms pay off as Asian demand lifts prices 

 
In Rare Step, Saudi's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Raises $11 Billion Loan

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund said it signed an $11 billion syndicated loan with global banks, as it prepares to invest in new industries and spend overseas to diversify the oil-dependent economy. 

 
DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet

Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric-car maker private. 

 
Florence Washes Away Portion of Coal-Ash Landfill in North Carolina

Heavy rains from Florence washed out a portion of a landfill in North Carolina used to dispose of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity.

