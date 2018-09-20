Oil Hits Two-Month High as U.S. Crude Inventories Slide

U.S. oil prices rose to a two-month high Wednesday after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of crude oil dropping to a 3 1/2 -year low.

Analysts See 84 Billion Cubic-Foot Add to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week rose by 84 billion cubic feet of gas -- an amount above the average increase for this time of year.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of both crude oil and gasoline declined for the week ended Sept. 14, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Iran Says OPEC Won't be Able to Replace its Oil

Oil producers won't be able to oblige the Trump administration's demand to replace all of Iran's oil, a top official in Tehran said in a recent interview.

Shell and Glencore Could Be Winners From Chinese Tariffs

The more obvious risks shouldn't blind investors to the opportunities as China and the U.S. move closer to an all-out trade war.

China Tariff Threatens U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Boom

China's move to impose tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas imperils the ability of a burgeoning industry to export the bounty of American shale.

A Chinese Oil Slick for the Dollar?

China's new yuan-denominated oil futures contract still faces many obstacles before achieving widespread adoption. For one particular purpose, however, it is starting to look attractive.

Fans of Coal Are Reaping the Rewards

Bets on coal by global mining firms pay off as Asian demand lifts prices

In Rare Step, Saudi's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Raises $11 Billion Loan

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund said it signed an $11 billion syndicated loan with global banks, as it prepares to invest in new industries and spend overseas to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet

Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric-car maker private.