Oil Prices Fall After Trump Blasts OPEC

Oil prices fell from two-month highs after President Trump said oil prices have been rising too much, and urged major oil producers in the Middle East to find a way to get them lower.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher on Storage Deficit

Natural gas prices settled higher to a nearly one-month high Thursday after a weekly report showed U.S. storage levels remain significantly below five-year averages with winter only a few months away.

OPEC, Russia to Discuss Output as Iran Sanctions Bite

OPEC and its Russia-led counterparts meet this weekend to gauge whether they need to boost output amid U.S. sanctions on Iran as oil prices flirt with multiyear highs.

Oil Giants Use Size to Overcome Fracking Challenges

Shale drilling, once the province of small, scrappy operators, faces challenges including pipeline bottlenecks and rising costs. Now oil giants are using their size to tackle those problems.

Growing Opposition Threatens Last U.S. Nuclear Plant

Georgia's Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, the sole remaining nuclear power plant under construction in the U.S., is facing mounting opposition from cities and lawmakers concerned about its rising costs.

GE Finds Flaw in Power-Plant Turbines

General Electric discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month, forcing utility Exelon to shut down two Texas plants while GE makes repairs.

Murray Energy Gets $90 Million Loan From Great American Capital

Great American Capital Partners is providing a $90 million loan to Murray Energy Corp., part of a debt restructuring the privately owned coal miner negotiated in June.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of both crude oil and gasoline declined for the week ended Sept. 14, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Iran Says OPEC Won't be Able to Replace its Oil

Oil producers won't be able to oblige the Trump administration's demand to replace all of Iran's oil, a top official in Tehran said in a recent interview.

Shell and Glencore Could Be Winners From Chinese Tariffs

The more obvious risks shouldn't blind investors to the opportunities as China and the U.S. move closer to an all-out trade war.