WTI
09/21 05:51:45 pm
70.19 USD   +0.03%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:49pOil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/21/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Oil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices rose hovering near multiyear highs, ahead of a meeting between major producers where it is expected production levels will be discussed in light of tightening supply. 

 
Energy Gets a Reprieve in China's Latest Tariffs

In the U.S.-China trade battle that's targeted everything from soybeans to SUVs, energy has gotten off somewhat easy. 

 
Russia Looks to Shore Up New Role as Oil Heavyweight

Russia's oil minister flies to Algiers this weekend to meet with Saudi and OPEC counterparts-a gathering oil traders are watching closely and one that could help solidify Russia's new status as oil-market kingpin. 

 
GE Finds Flaw in Power-Plant Turbines

General Electric discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month, forcing utility Exelon to shut down two Texas plants while GE makes repairs. 

 
OPEC, Russia to Discuss Output as Iran Sanctions Bite

OPEC and its Russia-led counterparts meet this weekend to gauge whether they need to boost output amid U.S. sanctions on Iran as oil prices flirt with multiyear highs. 

 
Oil Giants Use Size to Overcome Fracking Challenges

Shale drilling, once the province of small, scrappy operators, faces challenges including pipeline bottlenecks and rising costs. Now oil giants are using their size to tackle those problems. 

 
Growing Opposition Threatens Last U.S. Nuclear Plant

Georgia's Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, the sole remaining nuclear power plant under construction in the U.S., is facing mounting opposition from cities and lawmakers concerned about its rising costs. 

 
Murray Energy Gets $90 Million Loan From Great American Capital

Great American Capital Partners is providing a $90 million loan to Murray Energy Corp., part of a debt restructuring the privately owned coal miner negotiated in June. 

 
U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of both crude oil and gasoline declined for the week ended Sept. 14, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Iran Says OPEC Won't be Able to Replace its Oil

Oil producers won't be able to oblige the Trump administration's demand to replace all of Iran's oil, a top official in Tehran said in a recent interview.

