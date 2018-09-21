Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 10:17:17 pm
70.81 USD   +0.91%
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:56pU.S. Oil Prices Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting
DJ
08:53pDUKE ENERGY : Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into R..
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Saudi Arabia Worries Oil Crunch Could Push Up Prices

Saudi Arabia is running low on its most prized grade of crude, people familiar with the matter said, a development that could push oil prices higher. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices climbed back toward two-month highs Friday as investors wagered that this weekend's meeting of major oil producers in Algeria won't do much to reverse a trend toward tighter global supplies. 

 
Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into River

River flooding caused the shutdown Friday of a natural-gas plant near Wilmington, N.C., and some waste tied to the facility's past as a coal-fired plant entered waterways. 

 
Russia Looks to Shore Up New Role as Oil Heavyweight

Russia's oil minister flies to Algiers this weekend to meet with Saudi and OPEC counterparts-a gathering oil traders are watching closely and one that could help solidify Russia's new status as oil-market kingpin. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one over the week to 866, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Energy Gets a Reprieve in China's Latest Tariffs

In the U.S.-China trade battle that's targeted everything from soybeans to SUVs, energy has gotten off somewhat easy. 

 
Weary of Power Outages, Puerto Ricans Find Solace in Solar

Residents and businesses in Puerto Rico increasingly are investing in renewable-energy technologies, mainly solar, to guard against power outages from the island's still-rickety electric grid. 

 
GE Finds Flaw in Power-Plant Turbines

General Electric discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month, forcing utility Exelon to shut down two Texas plants while GE makes repairs. 

 
OPEC, Russia to Discuss Output as Iran Sanctions Bite

OPEC and its Russia-led counterparts meet this weekend to gauge whether they need to boost output amid U.S. sanctions on Iran as oil prices flirt with multiyear highs. 

 
Oil Giants Use Size to Overcome Fracking Challenges

Shale drilling, once the province of small, scrappy operators, faces challenges including pipeline bottlenecks and rising costs. Now oil giants are using their size to tackle those problems.

