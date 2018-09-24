Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/24/2018
Oil Producers Debate Best Way to Contain Crude Prices

OPEC producers largely agree that oil prices above $80 a barrel would be too high. But there is widespread disagreement on how the cartel and its allies should contain crude prices once U.S. sanctions banning Iranian oil sales take effect in November. 

 
OPEC Sees Competition With U.S. Shale Oil Subsiding After 2023

U.S. shale oil production will peak by the late 2020s, triggering renewed demand for OPEC crude after an expected decline and stagnation, the oil cartel said. 

 
OPEC Aims for Oil Below $80 Amid Disagreement Over Quotas

There is widespread disagreement on how OPEC and its allies should contain crude prices once U.S. sanctions banning Iranian oil sales take effect in November. 

 
Saudi Arabia Worries Oil Crunch Could Push Up Prices

Saudi Arabia is running low on its most prized grade of crude, people familiar with the matter said, a development that could push oil prices higher. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices climbed back toward two-month highs Friday as investors wagered that this weekend's meeting of major oil producers in Algeria won't do much to reverse a trend toward tighter global supplies. 

 
Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into River

River flooding caused the shutdown Friday of a natural-gas plant near Wilmington, N.C., and some waste tied to the facility's past as a coal-fired plant entered waterways. 

 
Russia Looks to Shore Up New Role as Oil Heavyweight

Russia's oil minister flies to Algiers this weekend to meet with Saudi and OPEC counterparts-a gathering oil traders are watching closely and one that could help solidify Russia's new status as oil-market kingpin. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one over the week to 866, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Energy Gets a Reprieve in China's Latest Tariffs

In the U.S.-China trade battle that's targeted everything from soybeans to SUVs, energy has gotten off somewhat easy. 

 
Weary of Power Outages, Puerto Ricans Find Solace in Solar

Residents and businesses in Puerto Rico increasingly are investing in renewable-energy technologies, mainly solar, to guard against power outages from the island's still-rickety electric grid.

