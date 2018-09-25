Shell CEO Considers Natural-Gas Bet

Ben van Beurden said a consortium led by the energy giant will decide before year-end whether to proceed with a $30 billion, liquefied-natural-gas export terminal in western Canada.

Brent Crude Tops $80, Heads for Highest Close Since 2014

The price of Brent oil climbed past $80 a barrel, pushing the global benchmark to its highest close in almost four years after OPEC and its allies decided to keep their production in check.

Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea.

Europe Hopes Oil Demand From China, India and Turkey Will Keep Iran in Nuclear Deal

With European companies abandoning Iran in the face of growing U.S. pressure, European politicians backing Iran are counting on oil demand from China, India and Turkey to keep the 2015 nuclear deal alive.

Oil Producers Won't Hike Output Soon, Putting a Floor on Oil Price

OPEC producers largely agree that oil prices above $80 a barrel would be too high. But there is widespread disagreement on how the cartel and its allies should contain crude prices once U.S. sanctions banning Iranian oil sales take effect in November.

Future of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Remains Uncertain Amid Talks

The owners of the only remaining nuclear-power plant being built in the U.S. extended a vote on whether to continue construction until Tuesday.

Fluor Sues Westinghouse Over Scrapped Nuclear Plant

Lawsuit says Westinghouse estate owes more than $250 million in damages, fees and legal costs

Oil Majors Pledge to Cut Methane Emissions

A coalition of the world's biggest oil companies have pledged to reduce methane emissions from natural gas extraction-part of an effort to shore up the climate credentials of the hydrocarbon.

OPEC Sees Competition With U.S. Shale Oil Subsiding After 2023

U.S. shale oil production will peak by the late 2020s, triggering renewed demand for OPEC crude after an expected decline and stagnation, the oil cartel said.

Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into River

River flooding caused the shutdown Friday of a natural-gas plant near Wilmington, N.C., and some waste tied to the facility's past as a coal-fired plant entered waterways.