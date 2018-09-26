Owners of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Face Few Good Options as Deadline Nears

The owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. continued Tuesday to negotiate a deal to finish the half-built project. But in some ways, the choice of whether to keep going amounts to a no-win proposition.

Pressed by Trump, OPEC Fears Oil Glut's Return

Crude rose to $80 a barrel days after President Trump chastised OPEC delegates about "higher and higher oil prices." But Mr. Trump-and the rest of the world-may have to live with somewhat high prices.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 1.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 200,000 barrels in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose further Tuesday, building on large gains from a day earlier after OPEC and its production allies decided to maintain their current production targets.

Europe's Payment Channel to Salvage Iran Deal Faces Limits

The EU's plan establish a special payments vehicle to maintain economic ties with Iran sends a clear message to Tehran and Washington: Europe is intent on trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal. But the plan's lack of details left unanswered how those who use it will be able to escape U.S. sanctions.

The Real Victim of Oil Above $80: Turkey

In the U.S., oil above $80 a barrel is an annoyance for drivers. In Turkey, it could tip the entire economy into recession.

Shell CEO Considers Natural-Gas Bet

Ben van Beurden said a consortium led by the energy giant will decide before year-end whether to proceed with a $30 billion, liquefied-natural-gas export terminal in western Canada.

Future of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Remains Uncertain

The owners of the only remaining nuclear-power plant being built in the U.S. extended a vote on whether to continue construction until Tuesday.

Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea.

Fluor Sues Westinghouse Over Scrapped Nuclear Plant

Lawsuit says Westinghouse estate owes more than $250 million in damages, fees and legal costs