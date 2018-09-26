Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/26 07:19:48 am
72.14 USD   +0.31%
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/25Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns
DJ
09/25U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Owners of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Face Few Good Options as Deadline Nears

The owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. continued Tuesday to negotiate a deal to finish the half-built project. But in some ways, the choice of whether to keep going amounts to a no-win proposition. 

 
Pressed by Trump, OPEC Fears Oil Glut's Return

Crude rose to $80 a barrel days after President Trump chastised OPEC delegates about "higher and higher oil prices." But Mr. Trump-and the rest of the world-may have to live with somewhat high prices. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 1.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 200,000 barrels in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose further Tuesday, building on large gains from a day earlier after OPEC and its production allies decided to maintain their current production targets. 

 
Europe's Payment Channel to Salvage Iran Deal Faces Limits

The EU's plan establish a special payments vehicle to maintain economic ties with Iran sends a clear message to Tehran and Washington: Europe is intent on trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal. But the plan's lack of details left unanswered how those who use it will be able to escape U.S. sanctions. 

 
The Real Victim of Oil Above $80: Turkey

In the U.S., oil above $80 a barrel is an annoyance for drivers. In Turkey, it could tip the entire economy into recession. 

 
Shell CEO Considers Natural-Gas Bet

Ben van Beurden said a consortium led by the energy giant will decide before year-end whether to proceed with a $30 billion, liquefied-natural-gas export terminal in western Canada. 

 
Future of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Remains Uncertain

The owners of the only remaining nuclear-power plant being built in the U.S. extended a vote on whether to continue construction until Tuesday. 

 
Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea. 

 
Fluor Sues Westinghouse Over Scrapped Nuclear Plant

Lawsuit says Westinghouse estate owes more than $250 million in damages, fees and legal costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/25Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns
DJ
09/25U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data -- Update
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/25Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns
DJ
09/25U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data
DJ
09/25Total SA Stands by Capital Discipline Despite High Oil Prices
DJ
09/25RWE Website Felled by Hackers Amid Forest Clearance Controversy
DJ
09/25Total Expects 5% LNG Demand Growth/Year to 2030 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
09/25Oil Soars to Four-Year High on Supply Fears
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.