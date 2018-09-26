Log in
WTI
09/26 11:00:00 pm
72.01 USD   +0.13%
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:43pOil Falls on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories
DJ
09:25pOil Falls on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Oil Falls on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories

Oil prices declined after a report showed U.S. inventories of crude unexpectedly rose last week as refinery activity slowed sharply and gasoline demand declined. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refiners Slow Down

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased for the week ended Sept. 21 as refinery activity slowed down sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Europe's LNG Success Is U.S. Opportunity, Russia Challenge

European efforts to import more liquefied natural gas are starting to pay off, moving the region further away from Russia's energy orbit and potentially creating more opportunities for U.S. producers. 

 
Owners of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Face Few Good Options as Deadline Nears

The owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. continued Tuesday to negotiate a deal to finish the half-built project. But in some ways, the choice of whether to keep going amounts to a no-win proposition. 

 
Pressed by Trump, OPEC Fears Oil Glut's Return

Crude rose to $80 a barrel days after President Trump chastised OPEC delegates about "higher and higher oil prices." But Mr. Trump-and the rest of the world-may have to live with somewhat high prices. 

 
Europe's Payment Channel to Salvage Iran Deal Faces Limits

The EU's plan establish a special payments vehicle to maintain economic ties with Iran sends a clear message to Tehran and Washington: Europe is intent on trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal. But the plan's lack of details left unanswered how those who use it will be able to escape U.S. sanctions. 

 
The Real Victim of Oil Above $80: Turkey

In the U.S., oil above $80 a barrel is an annoyance for drivers. In Turkey, it could tip the entire economy into recession. 

 
Shell CEO Considers Natural-Gas Bet

Ben van Beurden said a consortium led by the energy giant will decide before year-end whether to proceed with a $30 billion, liquefied-natural-gas export terminal in western Canada. 

 
Future of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Remains Uncertain

The owners of the only remaining nuclear-power plant being built in the U.S. extended a vote on whether to continue construction until Tuesday. 

 
Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea.

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
