Petrobras to Pay $853.2 Million Over Corruption Probes

Petrobras agreed to an $853.2 million settlement with U.S. and Brazilian authorities to end yearslong probes into one of the biggest corruption schemes ever uncovered.

Oil Gains on Tight Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose on renewed concerns that Iran oil exports will fall sharply due to U.S. sanctions, creating a hole in global supplies that won't be filled by other major oil-producing nations.

Natural-Gas Prices Soar on U.S. Storage Data

Natural-gas prices settled sharply higher Thursday after data showed a less-than-expected weekly injection of gas into storage that reinforced worries of supply deficits when winter arrives.

Oil's Rise Puts Asia on a Slippery Slope

Oil above $80 is bad news even for emerging markets with more robust current accounts.

GreenTech Automotive Under Pressure to Show Progress with Lead Bidder

Electric-car maker GreenTech Automotive is under pressure from a bankruptcy court to come to terms with its potential buyer soon or risk being converted from chapter 11 to chapter 7 liquidation.

U.S. Makes Shortlist for Saudi Nuclear-Plant Deal

Saudi Arabia has put the U.S. on its shortlist of potential partners competing to build nuclear- power plants in the kingdom, while the two countries negotiate how to do a deal without spreading nuclear weapons, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said.

Trump Seeks International Support on Iran, but Finds Little

From his perch presiding over his first Security Council meeting, President Trump heard members unanimously pledge support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and praise it as an accomplishment of international diplomacy.

Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction

Owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. agreed to keep working, even as rising costs and unpredictable financial risks threaten the half-built project.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refiners Slow Down

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased for the week ended Sept. 21 as refinery activity slowed down sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Europe's LNG Success Is U.S. Opportunity, Russia Challenge

European efforts to import more liquefied natural gas are starting to pay off, moving the region further away from Russia's energy orbit and potentially creating more opportunities for U.S. producers.