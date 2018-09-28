Oil Edges Higher to Close Out Third Quarter

Oil prices inched higher amid growing signs of a global supply deficit, with the global benchmark for prices on track for a fifth straight quarter of gains and a fresh multiyear high.

Petrobras, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazil Pre-Salt Auction

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. were among the winners in the auction Friday of Brazilian oil fields in the country's rich pre-salt region.

BASF, LetterOne Inch Closer to Creating New Energy Player

A deal aimed at creating Europe's largest independent oil and gas exploration and production company took a step forward this week, as BASF and LetterOne said they had reached a formal agreement to merge their energy businesses.

Iran Struggles With Unrest in Pivotal Oil Hub

Militant attacks on security forces and unrest in Iran's main oil hub threaten the country's economic engine as the regime struggles to cope with tighter U.S. sanctions, a falling currency and growing regional tensions.

Petrobras to Pay $853.2 Million Over Corruption Probes

Petrobras agreed to an $853.2 million settlement with U.S. and Brazilian authorities to end yearslong probes into one of the biggest corruption schemes ever uncovered.

Oil's Rise Puts Asia on a Slippery Slope

Oil above $80 is bad news even for emerging markets with more robust current accounts.

GreenTech Automotive Under Pressure to Show Progress with Lead Bidder

Electric-car maker GreenTech Automotive is under pressure from a bankruptcy court to come to terms with its potential buyer soon or risk being converted from chapter 11 to chapter 7 liquidation.

U.S. Makes Shortlist for Saudi Nuclear-Plant Deal

Saudi Arabia has put the U.S. on its shortlist of potential partners competing to build nuclear- power plants in the kingdom, while the two countries negotiate how to do a deal without spreading nuclear weapons, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said.

Trump Seeks International Support on Iran, but Finds Little

From his perch presiding over his first Security Council meeting, President Trump heard members unanimously pledge support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and praise it as an accomplishment of international diplomacy.

Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction

Owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. agreed to keep working, even as rising costs and unpredictable financial risks threaten the half-built project.