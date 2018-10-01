Oil Little Changed as Supply Uncertainty Continues

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses, with global prices hovering around a fresh multiyear high as analysts weighed the latest supply projections.

ConocoPhillips to Sell Greater Sunrise Stake to East Timor Government

ConocoPhillips said it agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Greater Sunrise Fields to the government of East Timor for $350 million.

Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash.

Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

Husky Energy said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil-sands producer MEG Energy in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

Saudi Arabia Shelves Work on SoftBank's $200 Billion Solar Project

Saudi Arabia has put on hold a $200 billion plan with SoftBank to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, setting back another eye-catching transformation project in the kingdom.

Petrobras, Exxon, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazilian Oil Auction

Petróleo Brasileiro, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and Exxon Mobil were among the winners in the auction Friday of Brazilian oil fields in the country's rich pre-salt region.

BASF, LetterOne Inch Closer to Creating New Energy Player

A deal aimed at creating Europe's largest independent oil and gas exploration and production company took a step forward this week, as BASF and LetterOne said they had reached a formal agreement to merge their energy businesses.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by Three in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three over the week to 863, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Cold Winter Could Burn Natural Gas Traders

Natural gas inventory heading into the heating season is off significantly from a year ago, posing the risk of a price spike if the coming winter is a cold one.

GE CEO to Power Unit Staff: 'Keep Your Chin Up'

John Flannery, CEO of GE, reassured employees that a recent problem with new power-plant turbines is under control after shares lost more than 10% since last week.