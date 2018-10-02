Shell Approves Long-Awaited Canadian LNG Project

Royal Dutch Shell said it would press ahead with a major Canadian liquefied natural gas project, ending years of delays and signaling renewed appetite for new LNG export developments.

U.S. Crude Soars to Fresh Multiyear High as Rally Continues

U.S. crude prices rose to their first multiyear high in more than three months, the latest sign that bullish optimism is spreading throughout the oil market as investors anticipate supply shortages.

Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash.

Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

Husky Energy said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil-sands producer MEG Energy in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

ConocoPhillips to Sell Greater Sunrise Stake to East Timor Government

ConocoPhillips said it agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Greater Sunrise Fields to the government of East Timor for $350 million.

PetroQuest Energy Gets Another Week in Forbearance

Louisiana-based oil and gas driller PetroQuest Energy Inc. said a group of lenders and bondholders agreed to give the company an extra week in forbearance to continue talks about a potential financial restructuring.

Saudi Arabia Shelves Work on SoftBank's $200 Billion Solar Project

Saudi Arabia has put on hold a $200 billion plan with SoftBank to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, setting back another eye-catching transformation project in the kingdom.

Petrobras, Exxon, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazilian Oil Auction

Petróleo Brasileiro, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and Exxon Mobil were among the winners in the auction Friday of Brazilian oil fields in the country's rich pre-salt region.

BASF, LetterOne Inch Closer to Creating New Energy Player

A deal aimed at creating Europe's largest independent oil and gas exploration and production company took a step forward this week, as BASF and LetterOne said they had reached a formal agreement to merge their energy businesses.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by Three in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three over the week to 863, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.