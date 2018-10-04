U.S. Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 8 million barrels, more than the 1.3 million barrels increase that was expected, according to government data.

Oil Surges to Multiyear Highs

Oil prices notched fresh multiyear highs on Wednesday, as the market girded itself for the reimposition of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran's oil industry.

Natural-Gas Inventories Expected to Rise 88 Billion Cubic Feet

Government data are likely to show that stockpiles of natural gas last week increased by 88 billion cubic feet -- slightly more than usual for this time of year, analysts said.

Canada Won't Appeal Pipeline Ruling

Canada said Wednesday it wouldn't appeal a court ruling that blocked work to expand the existing Trans Mountain pipeline. Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said the government would now commit to extensive consultations with indigenous groups affected by the pipeline expansion.

Peabody Energy Held Talks to Buy Drummond

U.S. miner Peabody Energy has held discussions to buy Colombian peer Drummond International, a deal that would cement a swift comeback from bankruptcy for America's largest coal producer.

Shell Approves Long-Awaited Canadian LNG Project

A group led by Shell is pressing ahead with a major Canadian liquefied-natural-gas project after years of delay, raising competition for new U.S. developments already under pressure from freshly implemented Chinese tariffs.

Tesla Meets Model 3 Production Goal, Struggles With Deliveries

Tesla met its third-quarter production goal for its Model 3 sedan but struggled to deliver the cars to customers, underscoring the operational challenges ahead for CEO Elon Musk and his electric-car company.

Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash.

Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

Husky Energy said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil-sands producer MEG Energy in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

ConocoPhillips to Sell Greater Sunrise Stake to East Timor Government

ConocoPhillips said it agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Greater Sunrise Fields to the government of East Timor for $350 million.