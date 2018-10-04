Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/04 01:22:26 pm
76.33 USD   +0.25%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:47pAluminum Extends Climb on Refinery Closure
DJ
12:45pOil Eases Off Four-Year High
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/04/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Oil Eases Off Four-Year High

Oil prices hovered below a four-year high, pausing after rising sharply earlier in the week, underpinned by fears of a shortage of supply as the date for the reinstatement of oil sanctions on major producer Iran nears. 

 
Beijing's Long Arm Squeezes the Gas Sector

Chinese gas distributors have long been market darlings, and are one of the few listed sectors to hold up relatively well this year. Nothing lasts forever. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 8 million barrels, more than the 1.3 million barrels increase that was expected, according to government data. 

 
Natural-Gas Inventories Expected to Rise 88 Billion Cubic Feet

Government data are likely to show that stockpiles of natural gas last week increased by 88 billion cubic feet -- slightly more than usual for this time of year, analysts said. 

 
Canada Won't Appeal Pipeline Ruling

Canada said Wednesday it wouldn't appeal a court ruling that blocked work to expand the existing Trans Mountain pipeline. Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said the government would now commit to extensive consultations with indigenous groups affected by the pipeline expansion. 

 
Peabody Energy Held Talks to Buy Drummond

U.S. miner Peabody Energy has held discussions to buy Colombian peer Drummond International, a deal that would cement a swift comeback from bankruptcy for America's largest coal producer. 

 
Shell Approves Long-Awaited Canadian LNG Project

A group led by Shell is pressing ahead with a major Canadian liquefied-natural-gas project after years of delay, raising competition for new U.S. developments already under pressure from freshly implemented Chinese tariffs. 

 
Tesla Meets Model 3 Production Goal, Struggles With Deliveries

Tesla met its third-quarter production goal for its Model 3 sedan but struggled to deliver the cars to customers, underscoring the operational challenges ahead for CEO Elon Musk and his electric-car company. 

 
Reignited Rally Sets Off Talk of $100 Oil

Oil prices are again marching higher, prompting talk that crude could reach $100 a barrel for the first time since 2015's crash. 

 
Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

Husky Energy said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil-sands producer MEG Energy in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
